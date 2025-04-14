How WTM Africa 2025 shaped the future of sustainable tourism in Africa

The 11th edition of the World Travel Market (WTM) Africa wrapped up last week at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), marking a significant advancement for the continent’s tourism landscape since its inception in 2014. From April 9th to 11th, Cape Town hosted over 742 exhibitors and witnessed an impressive 27% increase in buyer attendance compared to previous years, all under the inspiring theme of “Ignite Africa.”

The atmosphere at WTM Africa 2025 was electric, as industry leaders, tourism boards, travel operators, and technology providers gathered to explore new partnerships and innovative strategies aimed at propelling African tourism toward a sustainable and prosperous future. Six new destinations — Zambia, the Netherlands, Qatar, Croatia, Sierra Leone, and São Paulo — made their debuts at the event. The participation of 13 new buyer countries, including Peru, Algeria, Uzbekistan, and Malaysia, indicates a broadened global interest in African travel experiences, highlighting the continent's rising stature as a captivating and varied travel destination.

In an exclusive interview with IOL, Uganda’s Presidential Tourism Advisor, Dr. Lilly Ajarova, articulated a vision for the future of African tourism that intertwines sustainability, innovation, and community engagement. “Africa's sustainability can be achieved through design, with tourism serving as a powerful blueprint. Investing in second-generation infrastructure can transform natural and cultural resources into engines for inclusive growth, climate resilience, and global competitiveness,” Ajarova stated. Despite the positive trajectories observed, the African tourism industry continues to grapple with challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, skills shortages, and the high stakes of global climate change. Ajarova noted: “Challenges like underdeveloped infrastructure, limited global visibility, capacity gaps, and tensions between conservation and community livelihoods need to be addressed.”

However, the growth potential is vast, with a focused emphasis on greenfield investments, community-based tourism models, and regional frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). “With these initiatives, Africa can build an inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive tourism future,” she asserted. The transformative role of technology within the sector was a major topic during the event, showcasing innovative solutions that aim to enhance traveller experiences and streamline operational efficiencies. Ajarova remarked: “Technology is Africa’s silent accelerator—amplifying our stories, greening our operations, and connecting local communities to global markets. In sustainable tourism, it’s not just a tool; it’s a transformative force.”

Cape Town's mayoral committee member for economic growth and tourism, Alderman James Vos, stated that Cape Town has been named the best city in the world for 2025, awarded by Time Out. “This city captivates travellers and drives opportunity,” Vos stated in an interview with The Newspaper Cape Town. He further reinforced the necessity of resilient infrastructure, highlighting key projects related to water security, independent energy generation, and improved public transport. Vos detailed a five-point strategy intended to further boost tourism in Cape Town, aiming to increase international flight arrivals, attract more cruise liners, expand conference tourism, diversify tourism offerings regionally, and implement targeted marketing initiatives.