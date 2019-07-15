On the artwork on exhibition is Marc Alexander’s painting ‘Mandela - Hope for South Africa.”

On 18 July, South Africans will celebrate #MandelaDay by dedicating 67 minutes to making a difference. Here's some ideas on how to help this Mandela Day. Help make bread and soup

Join the Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages team at the Jenny Morris Yumcious (Cape Town) soup kitchen at the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village in Green Point, Cape Town to assist in kneading bread or making soup for those in need.

Join them on the day for the longest bread kneading table, or assist in making soup. It happens at the Cape Quarter between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

Bring along a knife, a potato peeler, chopping board and a bag of vegetables.

Email [email protected] to get involved.





Donate to GROW Educare Centres

GROW Educare Centres is a non-profit organisation which provides women living in low-income communities the opportunity to run private, fee-paying early learning centres that are also viable businesses.

“We represent 30 Educare Centres across under-resourced communities in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg; all of which are independently owned and working in partnership with us to achieve a 5* Star ECD rating. With your help this Mandela Day, we can make an even greater impact,” says Tracey Chambers, CEO of GROW.

Based on a thorough needs assessment done, GROW has identified the following opportunities for Mandela Day 2019:

Donate locally made, and child-appropriate Book Dash books towards mini-libraries. Donate outdoor play equipment or towards the labour costs of laying artificial grass at Grow ECD centres. Donate educational toys and equipment to be used in GROW ECD centres. The supplier will match every donated item. Volunteer your time to create a Sensory Board for an ECD Centre. Adopt an ECD Centre through a 2-5 years partnership which will help them to reach 5* Star ECD level and run a sustainable business.

For more information about the GROW Educare Centres Mandela Day 2019 opportunities, please click here

Dance with the kids at Sentinel Primary School

Non-profit organisation, WISE (Wellbeing in Schools & Education), together with Sentinel Primary School in Hout Bay will host a 67-minute Dance Assembly on Mandela Day(Thursday 18 July), to honour the great ‘Tata’ and his vision of a world where no child suffered and could reach their full potential.

Members of the public are invited spend their 67 minutes dancing and connecting with the children, and are also encouraged to bring with them any stationary items to donate to Sentinel Primary School. They are especially always in need of copy or printing paper.

In communities affected by poverty, violence and drug abuse, where children don’t usually get the best start in life, organisations like WISE aim to uplift and empower these children by equipping them with tools to help them be healthy, happy and confident.

According to Carmen Clews, WISE Co-founder, children crave real connection, positive adult role-models and a safe space to express their emotions. “The WISE Dance Assembly programme, which launched in Sentinel Primary school earlier this year, gives children the space to fully express themselves and to deal with any negative emotions they may be experiencing.”

Silent auction fundraiser

The Studio Art Gallery in Simonstown will hold a 67-minute silent auction to raise funds for iThemba School, a registered NPO which provides quality pre-primary education for under-resourced communities.

The artworks to be auctioned are part of the gallery's annual Block Art Exhibition and have been created by 85 artists who have exhibited at The Studio Art Gallery over the past year and who were invited to each create six 30/30cm artworks.

On the artwork on exhibition is Marc Alexander’s painting ‘Mandela - Hope for South Africa.”

For further information please contact Lindy at [email protected] or www.studioartgallery.co.za.

* Please email your Mandela Day event to [email protected] and we will help to spread the word.