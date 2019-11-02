Crying children, and foreign nationals being dragged by police were seen on Wednesday after chaos erupted outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices at Waldorf Arcade. Chanting “we want to go home” the refugees blockaded the entrances of the mall forcing the police to use water and to disperse the crowd. The clash between police and the protesters comes after a court order was granted on October 18 at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court following an application by the building landlord to evict the group. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

CAPE TOWN - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation (AKF) has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the South African government, civil society organisations, and refugee representative organisations to find an urgent, amicable solution to the refugee "crisis" in Cape Town and Pretoria. The foundation said this call came after many refugees staged a sit-in outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices at Waldorf Arcade in Cape Town and in Brooklyn, Pretoria.

The UNHRC said the organisation had received concerns of personal safety, access to documentation, challenges accessing services, as well as a lack of job opportunities from the refugees who had been camping outside of its offices for almost three weeks.

The statement further indicated that there had also been demands for resettlements, which were only available for a limited number of vulnerable refugees. The UNCHR said they had been engaging with the refugees and asylum seekers since the onset of the protests, encouraging them to participate in constructive dialogue to address their grievances and find a peaceful resolution to the situation.

Foundation executive director Neeshan Balton called on the UNHRC to lead in engaging dialogue with the South African government and other role players in finding an amicable solution as a matter of urgency.