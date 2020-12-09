Human trafficking: What makes a woman steal a baby?

CAPE TOWN - What are the factors that push a woman to steal another’s baby? For some, it’s the overwhelming desire to have a baby of their own that makes them go to any lengths. The case of Zephany Nurse made headlines around the world after it was revealed that in 1997 she was stolen as a newborn from a hospital in Cape Town by a woman dressed as a nurse. After 17 years of being raised by Levona and Michael Solomon, Nurse was reunited with her biological parents, Morne and Celeste, after DNA tests confirmed her identity. A distinctly similar crime occurred in 1998 when Gloria Williams walked into a hospital in Florida dressed as a nurse and walked out with a newborn girl. Williams raised the girl for 18 years as her own daughter in South Carolina. In 2018, Williams confessed to the abduction of the baby girl after an anonymous tip was sent to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Director and co-founder of the Pink Ladies Missing Children Organisation, Jacqui Thomas, said many of the human trafficking crimes in South African are underreported on. “ As the taboo on such crimes lifts, reporting will become more common,” she said.

Women who traffic or steal babies could have psychological illnesses. “They are desperate to have a child and appease their partner's demands for the same. It appears to be a comparatively easy crime to commit as well, given the naive and trusting nature of South African citizens in some communities,” said Thomas.

National Coordinator for Missing Children South Africa, Bianca van Aswegen, said there are a number of possible motives behind children being kidnapped or stolen.

In the United States, the NCMEC confirmed 327 cases of infant abduction over the past 50 years and nearly all have been female abductors.

In analyzing those abductions, the center developed a list of characteristics usually exhibited from an infant abductor. These include:

Usually being a female of childbearing age who appears pregnant.

Often married or cohabitating. Has a companion with a desire for a baby or the abductor's desire to provide her companion with "his" baby may be the motivation for the abduction.

Usually plans the abduction, but does not necessarily target a specific infant; frequently seizes any opportunity present to abduct a baby.

Frequently impersonates a nurse or other allied health care personnel.

Often demonstrates a capability to provide care to the baby once the abduction occurs, within her emotional and physical abilities.

According to Missing Children South Africa, here are some steps to take when you suspect a child has gone missing.