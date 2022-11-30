Hunt on for killer dog: ‘Few dogs swabbed down’ after Port Alfred woman mauled to death

Durban - The National Council of SPCAs said a few dogs in the surrounding area where a Port Alfred woman was mauled have been swabbed down. On Sunday morning, Zimkhitha Gaga, 37, was on her way to work when she was mauled on Alfred Road just before 8am.

Police said the woman died before medical help could arrive. Initially, three pit bulls were taken to SPCA after they were believed to have mauled the woman. However NSPCA PRO Keshvi Nair said: “Three dogs were brought to the local SPCA for safekeeping. However, to date, there has been no confirmation that these dogs were behind death of the woman in Port Alfred on Sunday morning.

“A few animals in the surrounding area of the incident were swabbed down, and we are still waiting for the results of the tests. This is still an ongoing investigation by the SAPS.” Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the dogs were confiscated by the SCPA on Monday, a day after the attack. Initially, police said they were looking for witnesses as two men had reported to a security guard that the woman was mauled.

“The owner of the dogs lives in the vicinity. It is alleged that the dogs managed to escape from the secured property by damaging the perimeter fencing.” Naidu said an inquest had been opened. IOL