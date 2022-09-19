Hunt on for the person sitting with a R7.5 million Powerball jackpot ticket since December

Durban: National lottery operator Ithuba is waiting for the person who bagged R7.5 million in the Powerball Plus Jackpot from the December draw to come forward. The wining ticket for the December 3, 2021, draw was purchased at the Ravensmead Supermarket in Cape Town, Western Cape.

Story continues below Advertisement

The winning amount is R7 547 468. Ithuba says the player has 365 days to claim their prize. “Although the winning tickets may be valid for 365 days, it is highly recommended that players process their winnings as soon as possible,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

In May this year, Mabuza said almost R280 million worth of jackpots from National Lottery games were unclaimed. Ithuba said all winning tickets that were not validated within that period would automatically expire, and any unclaimed winnings from expired tickets were transferred to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund for reallocation to good causes. IOL