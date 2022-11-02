Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
‘I paid lobola for my beautiful wife,’ says Carl Niehaus

Carl Niehaus with his wife Noluthando Mdluli. Picture: Twitter

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - With the caption, ‘Today is a beautiful day, I paid lobola for my beautiful wife’, Carl Niehaus welcomed messages of congratulations following his announcement on Twitter.

Niehaus, who describes himself as a patriotic South African and committed member of the ANC, posted pictures of his 27-year-old wife at the weekend.

The Twitter post was re-tweeted over 300 times and has garnered over 3000 likes.

If you know, you know, said Niehaus while posting an array of pictures of his bride, Noluthando Mdluli.

The 61-year-old was dressed in a pants and jacket, while his wife wore a black dress.

These were some of the comments on Twitter:

Gowwaa Nassiep: I see everyone commenting on here that his too old but she looks quite happy, it looks like they have alot of love, may you as a couple have a long blissfull, happy marriage.

Thabo Thedue Sehloho: Congratulations are in order. May God Almighty keep on blessing you and help you to make this beautiful treasure happy. Show love always

The4thBranch: You did very well Carl. May God continue to bless you and your family. Congratulations.

According to a report by the Citizen, Mdluli said she was, at first, hesitant to date Niehaus because she had “never dated a white person before”.

However, she further told them that not only was he a kind and loving person, but he was a true South African who didn’t define himself by race.

IOL

