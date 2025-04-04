‘I serve with a smile’: MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko unveils digital upgrade at Tshwane District Hospital

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has unveiled Tshwane District Hospital’s health technology centre located in the medical facility’s radiology department. The centre houses recently acquired digital X-ray equipment which is boosting diagnostic imaging services and has improved patient care across the Tshwane district. The hi-tech machines are already in service at the highly utilised hospital.

Apart from unveiling the new equipment, Nkomo-Ralehoko also used her visit on Thursday to launch the “I serve with a smile” campaign aimed at promoting positive patient experiences, improving staff morale, and a culture of empathy and professionalism in Gauteng health facilities. The MEC was welcomed by cheering hospital staff led by the Chief Executive Officer of Tshwane District Hospital, Monene Mogashoa; Acting Tshwane District Health Services Chief Director, Modise Makhudu; Clinical Manager, Dr Sasha Nkusi; Nursing Services Manager, Frank Budzwa. Gauteng MEC for Health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko conferring a badge on Clinical Manager of the Tshwane District Hospital, Dr Sasha Nkusi. The event was also supported and addressed by representatives of labour unions - Jappie Matjila for the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), Caroline Monkwe representing the Public Service Association and Tubatsi Shabalala the union representative of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa).

"I am excited to join you for two important milestones, the unveiling of your Health Technology Centre at the Radiology Department, and the launch of the "I Serve with a Smile" campaign. This is not just another hospital event. It is a celebration of progress, a commitment to quality service, and most importantly, a reminder that every patient who walks through our doors deserves to feel seen, to be heard, and cared for," Nkomo-Ralehoko told the jubilant staff. "Let us start with the big news, the X-ray machines. What a difference they have made! These new machines have truly changed the game in this hospital. We are now seeing an average of 70 patients per day, and the waiting times have dropped significantly." Gloria Moropotli, Head of Department in Radiology at the Tshwane District Hospital in conversation with Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko during the unveiled of the Health Technology Centre. She said patients no longer sit in long queues, and the staff is working with greater speed and confidence.

“Today, as we unveil the three state-of-the art X-Ray machines - the Digital Ceiling Suspension Radspeed Pro, the Fujifilm Go Plus mobile unit, and the Control X ceiling suspension machine, we affirm that our agenda in the seventh administration of accelerating infrastructure and health technology improvements for better healthcare delivery as pronounced by Premier Panyaza Lesufi during the 2025 State of the Province Address is firmly on track,” she said. Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has unveiled a Health Technology Centre at Tshwane District Hospital equipped with the new cutting edge X-ray machines. “The results that we are already witnessing speak for themselves. The images produced from these high-quality machines are clearer. The diagnosis is more accurate. Patients are safer with reduced radiation exposure and doctors can now view and discuss patient condition faster than ever before. This is what we mean when we say we are deploying the best technology in the service of people.” “This is how we rebuild trust in the public health system not with speeches, but with tools that work and people who care.”

However, the MEC highlighted that having the best and advanced equipment and machinery in the hospitals was not enough if the people behind these tools are missing in action, or do not provide the best service. Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has unveiled a Health Technology Centre at Tshwane District Hospital equipped with the new cutting edge X-ray machines. “This is why today we are also launching the ‘I Serve with a Smile’ campaign. This campaign is not about adding more work to your day. It is about reminding us why we chose healthcare in the first place. It is about returning us to our first love. And that is to bring healing to those suffering from various ailments,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko. Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko conferring a badge on Tshwane District Hospital's Nursing Services Manager, Frank Budzwa. “We are not here just to treat illnesses, we are here to comfort, to support, and to bring holistic healing. Our patients are not just files and folder numbers, they are someone’s mother, someone’s child, someone’s uncle, someone’s grandfather, someone’s neighbor. They too matter.”

She appealed to the hospital staff at the facility to wear their “I Serve with a Smile” badges with pride, symbolizing hope, the commitment and promise to serve with compassion, and professionalism. “As we accelerate our programme to uplift our facilities and improve conditions for both users and care providers, we are also re-introducing a new way of serving. Our facilities must be known as places of treatment and warmth, where patients feel welcome and staff walk with purpose and pride,” she said. Security officer, Roger Bopape taking part in the 'I Serve with a Smile' campaign at the Tshwane District Hospital. “There is no room for abuse, bullying or disrespect in our health facilities. We must continue to educate the public about recourse measures where they are not satisfied with the level of care we are providing. However, what we will not tolerate is the abuse of healthcare workers.”

She also warned healthcare workers to avoid ill-treating patients. “Let us continue to serve with a smile and let that smile reflect the strength, warmth and heart of the Gauteng public health system,” she said. Drum majorettes and the Tshwane District Hospital Choir entertained guests at the launch. The hospital CEO, Monene said the radiology machines have already made a difference in the Tshwane community.

“The machines reduce patients’ waiting times, improve the quality of care in the sense that our doctors are able to do an exact diagnosis and with less radiation. What is also important is that the staff morale has improved as the staff are able to work with high technology, efficient equipment that does not delay the processes of care,” she said. The Tshwane District Hospital has unveiled its Health Technology Centre. Monene added that since the high-tech machines arrived at the hospital arrived, number of radiology patients who received care have dramatically ballooned from 600 per month to almost 1,700 in one month. [email protected]