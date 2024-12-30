'I was not drunk' insists woman caught in FlySafair viral fiasco as DA charges her with crimen injuria

The KwaZulu-Natal woman at the centre of an on-flight fight, allegedly sparked after FlySafair staff refused to serve her more alcohol, claims she was not drunk. She has since been charged with crimen injuria by the Democratic Alliance (DA). Nobuntu 'Nobs' Mkhize, a brand manager at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has further claimed that she is going to sue the airline and South African Police Service (SAPS).

Mkhize's rant was caught on video, on a flight from Durban to Cape Town on December 26. A passenger on FlySAFair was allegedly intoxicated on a flight and started a fight after they refused her more alcohol.



She is heard verbally abusing and later seen hurling items and FlySafair air hostesses after they allegedly refused to serve her alcohol.

She also refers to herself as an “ANC b*%#” and tells staff that nothing can happen to her - this has prompted an investigation by the party and condemnation of her tirade. The DA's Western Cape Leader Tertuis Simmers and DA sub council 15 chairperson Angus McKenzie laid the charge at the Bishop Lavis police station. The charge is due to Mkhize's racial slurs hurled at the coloured staffer. Meanwhile, the Patriotic Alliance has also indicated that it will lodge a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Speaking to News24, Mkhize said she was sober as a judge and disputed claims that she was drunk. She said she was upset when flight staff refused to serve her and further alleged that an air hostess was speaking about her in isiXhosa. Mkhize, daughter of the late veteran journalist, Khaba Mkhize, claimed that she was being mistreated because of her race.

"It must be noted that cabin crew members are licensed as safety officers under the Civil Aviation Regulations. Their primary duty therefore is to ensure safety protocols are always maintained as well as the comfort of passengers," said SACAA Director of Civil Aviation, Poppy Khoza. She said the incident aboard the aircraft was unfortunate and distasteful as it sought to undermine the safety of passengers and crew. "Unruly behaviour, nuisance, disorderly or indecent acts on board any aircraft endangers the safety of both the aircraft and its occupants, and this cannot be tolerated. We want to discourage any act that undermines safety of crew and passengers and call on all passengers travelling on any flight to observe and obey the instructions of the crew. South Africa carries a sterling record in air safety and this is the record that cannot be undermined by any individual," Khoza said.

The SACAA added that as the national civil aviation safety and security regulator, it has received a full report from the airline on this incident that has now been handed over to law enforcement for further investigation. "In terms of Section 135 of the Civil Aviation Act, unruly behaviour is a punishable offence that can lead to an imprisonment sentence of up to six months. Disobeying and interfering with orders from the cabin crew is in violation of civil aviation laws and carries a fine and jail sentence," the SACAA said. [email protected]