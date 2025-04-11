iAccelerate SA: Empowering high school entrepreneurs at UWC

A group of excited school learners with entrepreneurial aspirations is the first intake at the African Innovation Academy (AIA)’s inaugural initiative at the University of the Western Cape (UWC). iAccelerate SA – an innovative high school start-up accelerator designed to empower South African students with essential entrepreneurial and leadership skills – got under way at UWC facilitated by NPO, Sakhikamva, which focuses on youth skills development.

The interactive session kicked off on Friday and had learners from Grades 9 to 12 from various schools across the Western Cape introduced to conceptualising ideas for start-up businesses. One of the guest speakers at the first session in iAccelerate’s three-month programme, editor-in-chief at Fast Company SA, Wesley Diphoko, shared his story of ambition, failure, and working in technology, media, and communications spaces. Diphoko shared how he had introduced Kaya Labs in his Stellenbosch community – bringing online learning to the local township during a time when the concept was very limited for the township and rural communities as it presented access challenges.

Diphoko currently conducts a technology internship programme for future Digital Media leaders at Independent Media and dedicates his time to supporting his community by developing the first smart township in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch. Sharing a message of motivation and perseverance to the learners, Diphoko said: “Without failure, you are not learning. I am not saying that you must deliberately fail but I am saying that if it so happens that you do fail, understand that failure is saying to you that you must learn how to do something differently.” iAccelerate officially launched on World Children’s Day, November 20, 2024, and aspires to seamlessly connect the realms of education and the private sector, nurturing a spirit of innovation among young leaders.

The programme drew inspiration from the successful iXperiment programme in Romania and is designed to empower high school learners with entrepreneurial skills. The programme bridges the gap between the education system and the private sector, equipping learners to address social, environmental, and economic challenges through innovative solutions. The iAccelerate SA programme follows a structured four-stage approach:

Ideate – Learners explore real-world challenges and develop solutions using Design Thinking. Innovate – Participants conduct market research and create prototypes of their business ideas. Initiate – Learners develop Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) and test them in real market conditions.

Iterate – The final stage includes refining marketing strategies and pitching start-ups to investors. Additionally, the programme includes workshops on marketing, financial literacy, and business strategy, mentorship from local and international entrepreneurs, and culminates in a final competition where promising projects secure further mentorship and funding opportunities. As the host institution, UWC plays a pivotal role in providing resources, student recruitment support, and career guidance for Grade 11 and 12 participants.