ICT sector allowed to resume operations under Level 4 lockdown

CAPE TOWN - As South Africa shifts into level 4 of the national lockdown, directions to the risk-adjusted strategy has been made to allow some of the sectors of the ICT to resume operations, the ministry said in a statement on Monday. This includes electronic communication services, network services, advertising agencies and film and television production companies. Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Covid-19 Risk Adjusted Strategy that provides a framework for a responsive guide to the social, educational and economic activities that can be undertaken during the state of national disaster. According to the ministry, these directions apply in addition to the existing restrictions and rules in place across all sectors and alert levels including Covid-19 health protocols and sanitation requirements. Electronic communications services and network services (telecommunications services and infrastructure) are allowed to resume operations under level 4.

Manufacturing of telecommunications infrastructure including electronic communications facilities and end-user and subscriber equipment, as well as construction and related services will also be permitted.

Level 4 will allow wholesale and retail, including stores, spaza shops, e-Commerce and informal traders for the production and sale of airtime and data.

It also includes online and physical retail sale, delivery, collection and replacement of ICT equipment, network equipment, end-user and subscriber equipment and ancillary equipment to support level 4 services, as well as to facilitate work-from-home arrangements.

Access to broadcasting including set-top-boxes, computers, mobile telephones and other home office equipment, including installation, maintenance and repair.

Information and Communications Technology services for all private and business customers.

Broadcasting services, online services, productions for local broadcast and live streaming, advertising agencies, film and television productions using local cast and crew are permitted to operate under alert level 4.

Postal and courier services for the transport of medical products, ICT equipment and other end-user and subscriber equipment and to support other level services are also permitted under alert level 4.

Financial services such as banking services by the South African Post Bank and payment of social grants by the South African Postbank, through the South African Post Office branches and other methods will be operational.

The ministry said the directions follow consultation with the sector and their plans on how they will mitigate the prevention of the spread of the Covid-19.

The directions further include a monitoring and compliance approach that will be followed by sector regulators, industry representative bodies and through the department’s Covid-19 project management office.