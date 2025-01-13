IEB matric results 2024: A year of excellence and resilience

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has unveiled the much-anticipated matric results for the Class of 2024, coinciding with the release of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. This year, about 13 250 learners registered to sit for the IEB National Senior Certificate exams, with the results receiving approval from Umalusi, South Africa's quality assurance body, which confirmed the integrity of the examination process. Umalusi Chairperson, Professor Yunus Ballim, announced the green light for result releases, affirming that there were no significant irregularities compromising the credibility of the assessments. However, the agency expressed concern regarding the persistent issue of exam copying, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, which again topped the list for cheating incidents.

Despite a national decline in reported copying cases—from 945 in 2023 to 407 in 2024—these two provinces accounted for a substantial portion of the infractions, with 195 candidates from KwaZulu-Natal and 74 from Mpumalanga caught in the act. Celebrating academic achievement The IEB results have showcased extraordinary performances from numerous schools, illustrating the resilience and dedication of students and educators alike. St Stithians Boys’ College and St Stithians Girls’ College proudly announced a flawless 100% pass rate among their 251 candidates. The schools recorded a remarkable 98.4% Bachelor’s Degree pass rate and an impressive 742 distinctions, with 10 students receiving the prestigious Summa Cum Laude award for maintaining an average of 90% or above.

Meanwhile, Trinityhouse Schools, with their Class of 2024 comprising 267 matriculants across four campuses, mirrored this success story with a 100% pass rate and a stellar 99% Bachelor Degree pass rate. Brand Academic Head Sumari Purdon lauded the students for their commitment to excellence, citing that their results exemplified the ethos of Trinityhouse's comprehensive educational philosophy. Crawford International Schools also demonstrated academic prowess, with the latest results revealing a remarkable tally of 1527 distinctions among their cohort, yielding an average of 2.8 distinctions per candidate. With 25 students achieving an average exceeding 90%, Crawford secured 17 IEB Outstanding Achievement Awards, cementing their renowned reputation for academic distinction. St David’s Marist Inanda recorded a 100% pass rate along with 99% achieving Bachelor degree passes. The Class of 2024, comprising 148 students, collectively secured 444 distinctions, reflecting their all-rounded excellence in academics, sport, and community engagement.