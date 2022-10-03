IFP bemoans lack of transparency in appointing new Eskom board

Johannesburg – The lack of transparency in the process of selecting the new Eskom board members was a big concern for the IFP despite their glowing resumés, the party said it could not overlook there not being any interviews or public participation. IFP’s national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the NEC of the party deliberated on the matter over the weekend.

“This complete lack of transparency leaves us with little confidence in these new appointees.” “Further, one has but to look a little closer at the list of names to see that political considerations did indeed play a part, with the inclusion of the ANC’s tripartite alliance partner in the person of former Cosatu general secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali.” Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced the new Eskom board on Friday in the wake of the ongoing electricity crisis.

The 13 members are expected to bring their engineering, energy policy and accounting knowledge to the table to address the crisis that is impacting the economy. “If Eskom wants to have any hope of regaining the trust of the people of South Africa, we suggest that they dissolve this board, and embark on a transparent appointment process, inclusive of public participation and input from independent experts,” said Hlengwa The IFP has also highlighted the failure of the ANC-led government to provide effective and the necessary solutions and interventions in getting the power utility back on its feet over the past 15 years, in which load shedding has existed.

“This, coupled with unsuitable (ANC) deployees, has left the national energy supplier in steep decline, at a breakneck pace.” The IFP further called on SOEs to be housed within their line-function departments, where historic expertise and skills for entities such as energy or defence reside; and can provide greater policy direction and certainty. “It is apparent that those deployed – from the minister to the CEO – are out of their depth.

“It is therefore concerning that while the board was replaced, the persons with the power to make decisions were retained, despite their woeful track record. This does not speak of a government committed to real change. “We reiterate that the large-scale collapse of South Africa’s SOEs is as a result of the governing party’s cadre deployment policy, which sees persons without the necessary skills and experience propelled into positions of power,” the IFP said. In response to the growing Eskom crisis, the IFP’s national executive committee (NEC) will be putting together its own IFP energy task team, led by the IFP’s deputy president, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi which will consist of its NEC members, councillors and energy experts. This is to help IFP-led municipalities to become energy independent of Eskom.

Hlengwa said, “In particular, we will be focusing on the economic hubs of uMhlathuze and Newcastle, which form the backbone of the local economy in KwaZulu-Natal.” “The IFP will be encouraging all IFP-led municipalities to become energy independent, and to pursue alternative sources of power, such as wind, solar and other green alternatives, as well as establish partnerships with IPPs.” The IFP has taken a stance to play a part in eliminating the impact of load shedding within their municipalities given that Eskom in its current form is proving to be unfit.