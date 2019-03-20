Arthur Bartman during an Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at FNB Stadium on December 17, 2011. File photo: Lefty Shivambu /Gallo Images

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Wednesday sent its condolences to the family of former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United goalkeeper Arthur Bartman. The party said it joins the South African football fraternity in mourning Bartman's death, describing it as a loss to the sport.

Maritzburg United shared the news of the goalkeeper coach's death on its social media platforms on Tuesday evening.

"We are really taken back by the death of Bartman. He was a pillar in the football fratenity. It’s a loss to the entire football fraternity. Bartman has left a baton. It’s like a relay, his part is done. Like the Apostle Paul said I have run a good race. He ran a good race and we thank him for all what he did," said IFP KZN Provincial spokesperson on Sports and Recreation, Nhlanhla Msimango.

Msimango said as a player, Bartman brought joy to thousands of football fans in the country and as a couch he continued to lead by example and his contributions would be missed.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the PSL clubs, to his family and the Maritzburg United family at large. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult period," said Msimanga.

Bartman was 46. He retired in 2013 after a career spanning nearly two decades.

African News Agency (ANA)