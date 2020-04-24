Ikhayalami needs your help to help residents of informal settlements

Durban - Resident of informal settlements across South Africa are ill-equipped to resist the health risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and a fighting the twin battle of caring for their health while struggling to feed their families during the national lockdown.

Ikhayalami, a Cape Town based non-profit organisation that responds to emergencies in informal settlements, was asked by their community network partners to step in and help alleviate the most urgent and basic need, the provision of food for households left without income by the lockdown.

Ikhayalami is directly connected to 38 informal settlement communities in and around Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Nyanaga and Philippi who are all in dire need of support. In addition to the distribution of food parcels, the NPO has significant reach by working in partnership with Sikhona Nathi, a well-organised community network, in terms of spreading accurate messaging and dispensing much needed supplies and offering psychosocial support to those affected.

The NPO implemented their first successful distribution of food parcels to 250 households in 3 informal settlements this week, but to continue reaching as many families as possible Ikhayalami is asking the public for donations.

How can you help?