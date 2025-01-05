Illegal dumping site plagues Pretoria West residents

RAPULA MOATSHE Residents of Lotus Gardens in Pretoria West are grappling with an illegal dumping crisis at a walkway bridge, where decomposing animal carcasses and waste have created an unbearable environmental hazard.

The problem, which began during a municipal strike two years ago, continues to affect the community despite repeated complaints to authorities. The illegal dumping is taking place at the walkway bridge over the Magalies Toll Road, which falls under the authority of South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral). The illegal dump was started during a prolonged Tshwane municipal strike when the schedule for refuse collection was disrupted, forcing people to dispose of their trash at the site.

During the municipal strike in 2023, workers intimidated their colleagues who wanted to report for duty, resulting in uncollected garbage for weeks and many people resorted to disposing of their waste in open spaces. In some instances, waste removal trucks were torched and workers were physically abused by those believed to be instigators of the strike. Long-time resident Alie Suliman expressed his frustration, stating that in over 30 years of living in the area, he has never witnessed the level of illegal dumping that has now become a blight on his community

Speaking on behalf of the affected locals, he said the site has been a thorn in the side of the community since it became a dumping ground for not only trash but also the carcasses of dead dogs and cats. He said residents were left with no option but to endure unbearable odours and unsightly conditions. “I have been residing on Allspice Avenue for about 34 years without anyone dumping on the bridge. The problem of dumping started during the Tshwane strike and did not stop,” he said.

Suliman said people are dumping almost everything at the site, including dead dogs and cats. “My neighbour and I personally complained to the Sanral offices at the toll gate, we spoke to the manager and handed him a proposal letter and pictures of the dumping problem,” he said. He said residents were forced to seek help from the media after not getting any assistance from Sanral.

Sanral media liaison officer Lwando Mahlasela said he would respond on Monday. However, he said dumping falls under municipal by-law issues, suggesting that inquiries should also be directed to the Tshwane Metro. Local ward councillor Samuel Mashola acknowledged the dumping ground issue and vowed to collaborate with the MMC for Agriculture and Environmental Management Obakeng Ramabodu to send workers to clear the site.