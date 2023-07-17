I’m a proud South African: Parktown High School for Girls learner wins Chinese Consulate awards

It was a surreal moment for Parktown High School for Girls learner Thandolwethu Gwebu, 17, when she was announced as the overall winner in the Chinese Consulate General in Joburg’s #DrivingEducationCulture short video competition. Since the beginning of June, numerous high school learners have participated in the competition by sending their videos reflecting on the close economic, trade, and people-to-people relations that have blossomed since the establishment of relations in 1998.

Chinese Consul General in Joburg, Tang Zhongdong hosted the awards ceremony on Friday, at a prestigious event attended by delegates including Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane, representatives from the Free State Department of Education, and Hector Pieterson’s sister, Antoinette Sithole, who is an ambassador for the Driving Education Culture campaign. “I feel greatly humbled, and obviously I am very grateful I have won the money. More importantly, I feel good because I have won,” said Thandolwethu. The Chinese Consulate has hosted an awards ceremony for Gauteng and Free State learners who took part in the short video competition. Picture: Supplied “The preparation was always the stepping stones, that is all the competitions I have done regarding international relations, but more importantly, it is all the research that I have done which has contributed to the competition win,” she said.

Thandolwethu said her secret was being authentic in the hotly-contested competition. The enthusiastic Grade 11 learner was flanked by her father Sibusiso Gwebu, her mother Palesa Masuku and her little brother. The Chinese Consulate in Joburg said Thandolwethu walked away with a cash prize of R2,000, and a bag of goodies - souvenirs celebrating the 25th anniversary of friendship between South Africa and China.

Spokesperson for Free State Education, Howard Ndaba with a representative of the Free State learners and Chinese Consul General in Joburg Tang Zhongdong. Picture: Supplied In second place, learners from Reamohetse Articon High School in Botshabelo, Free State walked away with R1,500. The third prize was scooped by Zamazizi Mthanthi from the Curtis Nkondo School of Specialisation, based in Soweto. Winner of the third prize Zamazizi Mthanthi from Curtis Nkondo School of Specialization based in Soweto, with Hector Pieterson’s sister Antoinette Sithole who is an ambassador for the Driving Education Culture campaign and Deputy Consulate General Zhou Yujiang. Picture: Supplied The annual competition invited high school students in Gauteng and Free State - the two provinces covered by the Chinese Consulate in Joburg - to submit short videos that creatively reflect the theme: “Celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Africa: A shared future through shared vision”. In his keynote address, Consul General Tang said the current close ties between South Africa and China have been moulded under the joint leadership of successive leaders of the two nations, especially the current leaders - President Xi Jinping and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Consul General of the Chinese Consulate in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong at the awards ceremony. Picture: Supplied “Education is one of the key areas of cooperation between China and South Africa. Our two sides cooperated extensively with great results in inter-school exchanges, faculty training and language teaching,” said Tang. “We are excited to receive almost a hundred videos from high schools of Gauteng and Free State provinces. Students make the best use of their talents through delivering speech, singing, dancing to reflect on our achievements and to look forward to a future of continued collaboration and growth. “I must say, your dedication, creativity, and passion for education have impressed us all. This occasion will mark a celebration of your achievements. I believe the bright future awaits you,” the Chinese diplomat addressed some of the participating learners who were in attendance.