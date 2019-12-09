Johannesburg - Newly-crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has thanked South Africans for the support shown to her over the past few months.
The 26 year-old from Tsolo, eSdwadweni in the Eastern Cape was named Miss Universe during a ceremony which took place at Tyler Perry Studios, Atlanta, Georgia, United States.
Tunzi is the third South African to clinch the title, after Margaret Gardiner - who won it in 1978, and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' win in 2017.
Speaking following her win, the beauty queen said she was ecstatic following her win and thanked South Africans for their support from the beginning of her reign as Miss SA.
"I'm so ecstatic, I think everyone is still waking up by the way. They are going to wake up to a storm of news.