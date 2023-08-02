Important lessons from young leaders: How to beat eco-paralysis

The world should be paying more attention to eco-paralysis. This is characterised as the conviction that there is little one can do to mitigate climate change. Powerlessness, apathy, complacency or disengagement are similar emotions.

Three young African leaders — Rio Button, Reinhold Mangundu and Karabo Mokoena — asserted that the solution rests in taking tiny moves and building on your successes. The trio were speaking at the “Tipping Points” webinar organised by Oppenheimer Generations Research & Conservation. Rio Button

According to the 27-year-old marine biologist and environmental writer, the issues we confront often appear so large and overwhelming that it seems impossible to achieve any sort of significant change. But we must continue to exert effort and make the modest adjustments that, over time, might result in significant changes. “Working with young people, it is important to celebrate the small stuff that maintains the enthusiasm of the movement or project. The youth must not be disheartened because the climate crisis is huge and overwhelming. We must not be paralysed into not doing anything at all,” said Button.

Reinhold Mangundu Mangundu is the co-chairman of the Namibia Environment and Wildlife Society. Mangundu offered some solutions on how we might face up to an uncertain future. “If we all take small incremental steps, then we will be able to transform our communities, because in the end our future depends on our collective efforts, and we are called to come together and weave together that fabric of humanity.

“However, our African politicians suffer from a syndrome of economic growth without considering sustainability. This affects them in the way that they don’t take young people seriously,” he added. Karabo Mokoena The 29-year-old natural scientist is a major proponent of getting young scientists involved in launching an energy revolution that would reduce our reliance on coal-fired power plants and create a more environmentally-friendly future.

Mokoena has played a key role in creating a “Water Action Plan” on how the government can address the present water and sanitation problem in the country as a member of the South Africa Youth Parliament for Water. These suggestions were presented during the March UN Water Conference in New York. Mokoena highlighted that a significant issue in South Africa was youth unemployment. She emphasised that members of underprivileged groups are highly innovative and that there should be a move away from reliance on the traditional workforce towards employment creation through entrepreneurship.