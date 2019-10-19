Zaheera Walker and Friedrich Chitauka.

Durban - THE growing #ImStaying movement this week gathered more than R85000 in four days for its business development arm through crowdfunding. The Facebook sensation started on September 7 and, as of Friday evening, had 729000 members.

“All funds raised will be used to implement business initiatives in the micro and small to medium size enterprise space to open their doors, scale their business or create collaborative opportunities to work together,” said founder, Cape Town estate agent Jarett Petzer.

“Naturally, a small percentage of funds raised will be used on operational costs.”

He said members of the #ImStaying Facebook group page would be asked to vote via an online poll as to where the funds should be allocated.