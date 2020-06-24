Inner city, Joburg south continue to be Gauteng's Covid-19 epicentre

Johannesburg - The epicentre for Covid-19 in Gauteng continues to be Joburg south and the inner city, where 2 870 cases have been recorded.

The least affected is Tshwane's region 7 with only 59 cases and comprises areas such as Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana and Rethabiseng.

Closely followed by the Joburg CBD in terms of a high infection rate is Soweto's Doornkop, Dobsonville and Protea Glen, which has 2 158 cases.

The Gauteng Department of Health stated on Wednesday that as of Tuesday the number of infections stood at 24 041 in the province while 5 856 people have recovered from the virus.

The department also reported that the virus has claimed 122 lives while 956 people were currently in both private and public hospitals.