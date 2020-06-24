NewsSouth Africa
File image: African News Agency (ANA)

Inner city, Joburg south continue to be Gauteng's Covid-19 epicentre

By Botho Molosankwe

Johannesburg - The epicentre for Covid-19 in Gauteng continues to be Joburg south and the inner city, where 2 870 cases have been recorded.

The least affected is Tshwane's region 7 with only 59 cases and comprises areas such as Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana and Rethabiseng.

Closely followed by the Joburg CBD in terms of a high infection rate is Soweto's Doornkop, Dobsonville and Protea Glen, which has 2 158 cases.

The Gauteng Department of Health stated on Wednesday that as of Tuesday the number of infections stood at 24 041 in the province while 5 856 people have recovered from the virus.

The department also reported that the virus has claimed 122 lives while 956 people were currently in both private and public hospitals.

A total of 23 803 people were found to have come into contact with infected people and were put in isolation.

The department said 15 767 of them have since completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been released from isolation.

There are also 1 117 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN

Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

 Active

Gauteng

24 041

122

5856

 18 185

Johannesburg

11 962

69

3187

 8 775

Ekurhuleni

4 857

25

890

 3 967

Tshwane

3660

12

826

 2 834

West Rand 

1641

 8

485

 1 156

Sedibeng

804

8

110

 694

City of Johannesburg: 11 962 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 1 019 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 1 407 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 1 401 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 2 158 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 1 793 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 2 870 cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 972 cases

Unallocated: 342

City of Tshwane: 3 660 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North  - 662 cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 182 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 1 191 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 795 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 68 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 623 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 59 cases

Unallocated cases: 80 

Ekurhuleni: 4 857 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 438 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 363 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 1 032 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 1 388 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 1 150 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 458 cases

Unallocated cases: 28

Sedibeng 804 cases

Lesedi 122, Emfuleni 570, Midvaal 69

Unallocated cases: 43

West Rand 1 641

Mogale City 722, Rand West City 329, Merafong City 501

Unallocated 89

IOL


Covid-19

