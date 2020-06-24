Inner city, Joburg south continue to be Gauteng's Covid-19 epicentre
Johannesburg - The epicentre for Covid-19 in Gauteng continues to be Joburg south and the inner city, where 2 870 cases have been recorded.
The least affected is Tshwane's region 7 with only 59 cases and comprises areas such as Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana and Rethabiseng.
Closely followed by the Joburg CBD in terms of a high infection rate is Soweto's Doornkop, Dobsonville and Protea Glen, which has 2 158 cases.
The Gauteng Department of Health stated on Wednesday that as of Tuesday the number of infections stood at 24 041 in the province while 5 856 people have recovered from the virus.
The department also reported that the virus has claimed 122 lives while 956 people were currently in both private and public hospitals.
A total of 23 803 people were found to have come into contact with infected people and were put in isolation.
The department said 15 767 of them have since completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been released from isolation.
There are also 1 117 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.
GAUTENG BREAKDOWN
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|Active
|
Gauteng
|
24 041
|
122
|
5856
|18 185
|
Johannesburg
|
11 962
|
69
|
3187
|8 775
|
Ekurhuleni
|
4 857
|
25
|
890
|3 967
|
Tshwane
|
3660
|
12
|
826
|2 834
|
West Rand
|
1641
|8
|
485
|1 156
|
Sedibeng
|
804
|
8
|
110
|694
City of Johannesburg: 11 962 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 1 019 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 1 407 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 1 401 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 2 158 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 1 793 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 2 870 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 972 cases
Unallocated: 342
City of Tshwane: 3 660 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North - 662 cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 182 cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 1 191 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 795 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 68 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 623 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 59 cases
Unallocated cases: 80
Ekurhuleni: 4 857 cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 438 cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 363 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 1 032 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 1 388 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 1 150 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 458 cases
Unallocated cases: 28
Sedibeng 804 cases
Lesedi 122, Emfuleni 570, Midvaal 69
Unallocated cases: 43
West Rand 1 641
Mogale City 722, Rand West City 329, Merafong City 501
Unallocated 89
