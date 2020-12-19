Institute for Justice and Reconciliation director dies from Covid-19 complications

Cape Town – Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) director Stanley Henkeman died yesterday afternoon due to complications related to Covid-19. In a statement on Saturday, the IJR said: ’’It is with profound sadness that the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation announces the passing of its executive director, Mr Stanley Henkeman yesterday afternoon, the 18th of December 2020, following complications related to the Covid-19 virus.’’ Henkeman underwent a heart transplant in 2007 after being diagnosed with end-stage heart failure the year before, Health24 reported. After the transplant, he competed at the World Transplant Games and became chairperson of the SA Transplant Sports Association. ’’Stan made an enormous contribution to the institute, first as Programme Head of its Building an Inclusive Society Programme and later as its executive director,“ the IJR said. ’’During this period, he succeeded in solidifying the leading role that the IJR plays in justice and reconciliation processes in South Africa and elsewhere on the continent. He was particularly passionate about stressing the pursuit of social justice as a prerequisite for reconciliation in divided societies.

’’During his tenure at IJR, Stan’s kindness and humanity made a deep impression on all of us, and we will miss him dearly. His legacy and passion for the IJR’s vision of building fair, democratic, and inclusive societies will continue to inspire the Institute in years to come.’

’’Our deepest condolences go to Sharon, his wife and children, Luke, Joshua and Aaron, and his extended family. We wish them strength during this very sad period.’’

IJR board chairperson Glenda Wildschut said: “Stan had a great passion for justice and reconciliation, especially through his work and collaboration with global organisations in this field.

’’Stan was recognised both here and abroad as a highly skilled and competent mediator and used these skills so ably in the work of IJR.”

Before joining IJR, Stan was employed by Operation Hope and the Centre for Conflict Resolution. He held a MA in Religious Studies from the University of Cape Town, a BA Hons in Biblical Studies from the University of the Western Cape and a Teachers Diploma.

IOL