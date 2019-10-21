Johannesburg - A 44-year-old man from Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, was denied bail after being nabbed for selling different types of fake academic qualification certificates from an internet cafe.
Edmond Ekechukwu, 44, appeared at Piet Retief Magistrate Court last Thursday on charges of fraud and corruption following his arrest by Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit. He was caught selling different types of fake academic qualifications certificates.
Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi told The Star that the accused ran an internet cafe where he sold the bogus qualifications.
“It was shop where he was selling these certificates and any certificates that you want, if you want a matric certificate then you can bring him an example and he will design it and give it to you,” she said.
Sekgotodi added that the Hawks were tripped-off and they conducted an intelligence driven operation where Ekechukwu was arrested after he handed over a fake N6 Human Resource Diploma for a R800. The team also confiscated his hard drive, a department of Social Development official stamp as well as other electronic equipment.