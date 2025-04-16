Investigation launched after inmate's death from pepper spray at Mangaung Correctional Centre

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that Mpho Mkhumbeni, an inmate serving a life sentence for murder, died an unnatural death due to pepper spray exposure at Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in the Free State. Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale briefed the media on Wednesday afternoon on the findings of a departmental investigation into Mkhumbeni’s death.

Mkhumbeni was convicted of murder on November 4, 2014, and admitted to MCC, operated by private security contractor G4S on November 28, 2014. DCS said it was formally notified of the inmate’s death by the contractor on March 12, 2025. He had reportedly collapsed in his cell and was rushed to the facility’s internal hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“However, conflicting accounts soon emerged from further reports requested by the department from the contractor and its employees,” said Thobakgale. “This prompted DCS to launch a full-scale investigation into the matter.” The investigation began on March 14, 2025, and is currently at an advanced stage.

According to Thobakgale, G4S conducted a cell search at the Wolds Unit, Street 1, Cell 6, on the evening of March 11, 2025, without notifying the temporary manager appointed by DCS, who should have been present. Later that same evening, members of the Dedicated Search Team (DST) returned to the same cell after one official misplaced a backpack containing R800. During this second visit, the four inmates in the cell, including Mkhumbeni, were allegedly interrogated and subjected to assault and torture regarding the missing money.

“These claims were initially denied by the DST officials and the contractor,” Thobakgale said. He said the department’s investigation confirmed that the events of March 11 and 12 were connected. “A sanctioned post-mortem examination concluded that Mkhumbeni’s death was unnatural, caused by complications from pepper spray exposure and blunt force trauma. The case has since been formally classified as murder.”

An inquest case was opened by the South African Police Service (SAPS) on March 12, and later converted into a murder investigation. Thobakgale said that while G4S had begun suspending some officials involved, senior managers continued to operate as normal. This led the temporary manager to advise the controller to withdraw the operational certificate of Derrick de Klerk, the Director of Operations.

Other suspended officials include Anneke La Grange who is the manager of operations, Ida Malangabe, a security supervisor, DST officials, Mojalefa Petrus Maarman, Boitumelo Mooi, Cedric Motshabi, Lebogang Martins, and Mosioua Tanyane. Thobakgale said the investigation confirmed that the contractor failed to meet its obligations under the Concession Contract. “Senior managers who were required to provide oversight during and after the search failed to intervene or report the assault,” he said.

“Their claims of not witnessing the incident have been found to lack credibility.” He added that attempts by G4S and its employees to conceal the truth and obstruct the investigation are viewed seriously. “This is tantamount to defeating the ends of justice,” Thobakgale said.