IOL launches ‘My Fellow South Africans’

It’s said you can’t fully understand someone’s actions or decisions until you walk a mile in their shoes. IOL believes in building a more inclusive South Africa, and this inclusive society starts with introducing ourselves to one another, understanding what makes each other tick, and what we believe makes us uniquely South African.

It is in this mind that IOL today launches My Fellow South Africans – a content campaign focused solely on introducing South Africans to each other; a meeting facilitated by South Africa’s most inclusive platform – IOL. My Fellow South Africans aims to highlight the hopes and dreams of all our citizens in a bid to foster closer relationships with each other, where we focus on our similarities as residents of this wonderful country, instead of harping on the differences that could drive us further apart. “My Fellow South Africans will introduce IOL’s readers to civil servants, grocers, the housing insecure, teachers, activists, firefighters, pilots, doctors, servers, cooks, street sweepers, garbage collectors, waste pickers, lifeguards, entrepreneurs, and the unemployed. We want to tell your story. Our hope is that by introducing South Africans to each other, we will gain a better understanding of each other’s lifestyles and actions, and in so doing, build a more inclusive society,” said IOL Editor-in-Chief, Lance Witten.

My Fellow South Africans: Kingsley Swazama Khumalo, a Zimbabwean man living in the Cape Town CBD for the past 22 years. Photographed by Henk Kruger (African News Agency/ANA) My Fellow South Africans features portraits of ordinary South Africans expertly captured by our team of award-winning photographers alongside their unique stories. It is a campaign driven by our photojournalists, who have the privilege of coming into contact with unique South Africans every day. We’re launching My Fellow South Africans on Freedom Day, April 27, an auspicious day on South Africa’s calendar, as it commemorates our first general elections – the first step on the road to building a democratic society. You can engage with the My Fellow South Africans communities on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with more social media platforms to follow soon.

My Fellow South Africans: Zackie Achmat photographed by Henk Kruger (African News Agency/ANA) IOL is your platform, and everyone’s invited. We want to tell your story. Come and share it with us and your fellow South Africans. IOL. Always free. Always fair.