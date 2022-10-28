IOL publishes Maths Lit past papers in digimag ahead of final exams

Durban – As matric learners across the country await their final examinations, IOL has decided to publish the 2021 final NSC maths literacy question paper, addendum and memo (for Paper 1 and Paper 2) in the first edition of its Final Matric Revision Digimag. Statistics show that in 2021, a little over 50% of learners passed the maths literacy exam: 259 143 learners wrote and 149 177 passed.

In pure maths, 196 968 learners sat down to write the exam and 135 915 passed. The overall 2021 matric pass rate was 76.4%, a 0.2% improvement from the previous year.

Benefits of using past papers The aim of including past papers in revision is to help learners familiarise themselves with the kinds of questions they will face in the exam and to ease their nervousness. Other benefits include helping learners with time management when answering questions, understanding how to answer exam questions and becoming familiar with the exam instructions, according to Skills Academy.

It also helps learners to strategise when answering questions, as they may spend a lot of time on difficult questions and neglect the easier ones. According to a many educators, revising old papers is the most effective way to prepare for your exams. The idea is if you only revise what you learnt, you will be less prepared for your exam. But if you revise past papers, you will be able to use past knowledge in a real exam setting, and will be much better prepared for your exam,.

