Is SA ready for a digital driver’s licence? We speak to the experts

Durban - While there are plans to introduce a digital driver's licence within the next three years, the government needs to ensure the system is 100% tamper proof and that people’s data would be secure. Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, said the electronic driver licence or eDL is expected to be launched during the 2024/24 financial year.

Simply put, drivers will have to apply for a physical card and an eDL will be accessed via a cellphone. Mbalula said a new driving licence card will be launched in October 2023. Speaking to IOL, spokesperson for the Automobile Association Layton Beard, said the eDL would make life easier for many. “The question would be about infrastructure. Would departments have the technology to scan? How secure would it be? Is it 100% tamper-proof and can it be replicated? Also, the government would need to ensure that the date is secure,” Beard said.

He added that there would need to be a parallel system for those who do not have smartphones to display the eDL. The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) welcomed the move, however, added that if the government goes digital, the fees charged for the rendering of these e-services should be reduced and should not amount to an added direct “tax” to citizens. “Unfortunately, this is not the current case in SA, as we saw with the introduction of the new fees in January 2022 charged by The Road Traffic Management Corporation for the usage of e-services or online convenience services. Outa is further of the opinion that it is not a question of whether one option is better than the other, the question is whether - which ever option is chosen - this will be implemented correctly and what the cost to citizens will be?” the organisation said.

Outa added that the best option would be to implement a hybrid system, to enable citizens to choose which option would best suit them and their pockets. “To answer your questions, we don’t believe that SA is completely ready to implement an eDL system but rather a hybrid system,” Outa said. The organisation added that if the government decided to proceed with an eDL system, proper safeguards should be put in place to prevent the hacking of the system and cybercrimes.

