‘It is a criminal offence to incite violence’ – police issue warning following Zuma,Walus ruling

Durban – Police said they were high alert for any potential threats of unrest following this week’s court rulings on Jacob Zuma and Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Walus. On Monday, The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) unanimously confirmed that the medical parole granted to former president Jacob Zuma by then-prison boss Arthur Fraser was unlawful – and it ruled he should return to jail.

Zuma, who was jailed for 15 months after being found guilty of being in contempt of court, was released on medical parole in September last year. He began serving his sentence in July 2021 at the at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility. In another court ruling, Walus was released on parole.

Walus shot and killed Hani on the morning of April 10, 1993. He has served 29 years for the murder. One of the reasons the Constitutional Court granted him parole, is that he was a first-time offender and had a clean record in prison. According to reports in News24, these rulings sparked concerns of possible unrest, like that of July.

The unrest ran into billions of rand of damage. This week, national police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure had taken note of both judgments and remains on high alert to respond to any eventuality. “Members of the public are also reminded that it is a criminal offence to incite violence and damage to property in terms of the cyber crime act. Members of the public are, therefore, urged not to spread inflammatory messages on social media.”

