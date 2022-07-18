Ithuba celebrates as licence to operate the National Lottery is extended for two years

Durban - Ithuba said it was proud and excited that their operating licence has been extended for another two years. Ithuba’s CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the past years have demonstrated that Ithuba has the requisite skills, competency and resources to run the lottery.

In a statement released earlier today, Ithuba said the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the National Lotteries Commission have extended the licence which was set to end on 31 May 2023. It will now expire in May 2025. Mabuza says as the Lottery operator, they welcome this important decision and are committed to “continuing to excel in fulfilling our mandate”. “The past years have demonstrated that Ithuba has the requisite skills, competency and resources to run the lottery.

“The DTIC has made a definitive pronouncement on what will support the needs of its people and the businesses that sustain their livelihoods during such perilous times is one to be commended.” Ithuba said their licence extension is testament to the legacy it is building. “Ithuba promises South Africans that for the next two years of its licence term, it will continue to deploy all resources available to it to become the best version of a lottery operator, South Africa and the world has ever seen - soaring to 2025 with the sole focus of reinvigorating the lottery during tough markets, with more record-breaking milestones and augmenting further gains towards the fiscus while changing the game for players and the lives of ordinary South Africans who have much to gain from the proceeds of the lottery.”

