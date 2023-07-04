‘It’s money laundering’ - South Africans dismayed by R75 million Nelore cow

Some South Africans believe something is afoot with the Brazilian Nelore cow, which is valued at over R75 million. With wealth comes a lot of financial freedom. Unlike "regular folk", these individuals can afford exorbitant lifestyles and go on unconventional adventures like going deep into the ocean to look at the remains of the Titanic or even going to space.

However, a certain breed of cattle whose price tag even exceeds all of these indulgences is a bit too on the nose, according to Mzansi netizens. The four-year-old Nelore cow was recently priced at more than $4 million (about R75 million), according to the “Casa Branca AgroPastoril”. Reacting to the news on Facebook, many people did not hold back their opinions, with others even saying this was just a thinly veiled money laundering scheme.

Others made jokes that families would start requesting multiple Nelore cows for lobola (bride price or dowry). Some of the social network users also questioned why the cattle breed is even so valuable. “How much will the cow get? Does it know how much it costs? How much are the herders going to get on this deal?” Jan Mapeka asked. To add to the hilarity, Smangaliso Sobhuza wrote that you have got to love the rich individuals’ activities of money laundering. In other foreign nations like Saudi Arabia, the wealthy also apparently trade in different breeds of camel which sell for millions, according to Loyiso Sompisi.

Eluding to the Phala Phala scandal, La Za Rov commented, “Hide this from Cereal please.” Nelore cows are reported to be particularly valuable due to genetically desirable characteristics such as heat tolerance and parasite sickness resistance. In terms of hardiness, the Nelore has an advantage over other beef cow breeds. Calves are alert and active shortly after birth, standing up and eating by themselves, and do not require continuous human interaction.