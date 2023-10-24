‘I've always felt deep down that I would win one day’- Second R64 million Powerball jackpot winner claims their prize

The second person who won half of the R128 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim their prize. The winner was one of two people to win the mind-boggling jackpot from the October 17 draw.

Both winners purchased their tickets via the online banking platform - Absa and FNB. The first winner who purchased her ticket from Absa plans to use her money to buy her dream home. Ithuba said the second winner purchased their ticket via the FNB platform.

The lucky winner, still absorbing the reality of his newfound wealth, has expansive plans for his future. “On the horizon, he envisages building a thriving business, a dream he has nurtured for years. Additionally, a significant portion of his winnings will be astutely invested, ensuring a secure future for him and his family.” The winner told Ithuba: “I've always felt deep down that I would win one day. It's a sentiment my father, also a passionate National Lottery player, used to express often.

“He'd always say that our day of winning big would come. Today, his words have turned into a reality.” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza: “It is moments like these that reaffirm the power of hope and persistence. “To hear about players who have been loyal and hopeful and then to see their dreams actualise is incredibly heart-warming. We at Ithuba are proud to be a platform where dreams come true and look forward to changing even more lives in the future.”