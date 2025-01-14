Jazz greats to celebrate legacy at Newtown Jazz Heritage Festival

The vibrant rhythms and soulful melodies of South Africa’s jazz scene will fill the air once again as the Newtown Jazz Heritage Festival returns for its highly anticipated second edition this January. Set against the rich backdrop of Johannesburg’s iconic Newtown Precinct, this year's festival promises an enriching experience, celebrating the nation’s extensive jazz legacy with an impressive line-up of both legendary and emerging talent.

Featured among the esteemed performers are jazz titans Bra Pops Mohamed, Bra Stompie Manana, Nduduzo Makhathini, Steve Dyer, and Thembi Dunjana. The festival will provide an eclectic journey through the varying styles of traditional and contemporary South African jazz, showcasing the depth and evolution of the genre over the decades. With an expanded format five times larger than its inaugural event, the festival aims to enthral music lovers with its diverse programming. A cornerstone of this musical extravaganza is Niki’s Oasis Jazz Restaurant, which proudly marks its 30th anniversary this year. The venue has long stood as a pivotal force in nurturing talent within the South African jazz community, offering a platform for both aspiring and seasoned musicians alike.

“Many of the artists featured in this line-up began their journeys at Niki’s Oasis Jazz Restaurant,” notes Simnikiwe Sondlo, the founder of Niki’s and the Newtown Jazz & Heritage Festival. “Over the past 30 years, Niki’s has been a cornerstone of talent development, offering musicians a platform to showcase their work.” Beyond the celebration of Niki’s remarkable milestone, the festival will pay tribute to three centenarians who were instrumental in shaping South African jazz: Isaac “Zacks” Nkosi, Edmund “Ntemi” Piliso, and Jeremiah Kippie “Morolong” Moeketsi.

Legendary saxophonist Khaya Mahlangu will spearhead a special tribute to Kippie, whose impact has been widely acknowledged across the local jazz scene. “Kippie was hailed as the Father of South African Jazz by the giants of the local jazz scene,” states Simon Ndlovu, a significant figure in the jazz community and a strategic partner for the festival. The festival kicks off on Thursday, January 23, with an engaging presentation dedicated to the life and influence of Kippie Moeketsi, setting the stage for a series of dynamic performances on January 24 and 25 at the Newtown Cultural Precinct.