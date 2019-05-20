File photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA).

RUSTENBURG - Residents of ward 12 of the JB Marks municipality in North West will be heading to the voting station to vote in a by-election two weeks after they voted in the general elections. The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said two municipal ward by-elections will take place in the Gauteng and North West provinces on Wednesday.

Nine candidates from six political parties and one independent candidate are standing for election.

In ward 12 of the JB Marks municipality, Timoti Eddie Phakisa, an independent candidate will contest the election with Gontse Molotsi from the ANC and John Pule Moelane from the EFF.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 municipal elections was 60.77% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 82.66% of valid votes.

In ward 84 of the Ekurhuleni municipality in Gauteng the candidates are Dlani Kenneth Manana from the African Independent Congress (AIC), Phikisile Elizabeth Masina from the ANC, Bhekumusa Teacher Nkosi from the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Lucky Vusi Vilakazi from the EFF, Bonginhlanhla Innocent Mahaye from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Sello Tefo Mongale from the National Freedom Party (NFP).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 municipal elections was 52.97% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 77.59% of valid votes.

African News Agency (ANA)