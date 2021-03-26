Jeremy Maggs resigns from eNCA with immediate effect

Durban - Jeremy Maggs, the veteran eNCA news anchor has resigned with immediate effect. In a notice to staff, MD Norman Munzhelele said that Maggs had “decided to resign”. Managing editor of eNCA John Bailey told News24 that Maggs’ resignation was an “employer, employee issue”, and would not comment further. READ: Jeremy Maggs steps down as eNCA acting editor-in-chief with immediate effect Maggs’ resignation comes 13 months after he stepped down as the news channel’s acting editor-in-chief.

He has been in that position for a year and has asked to be relieved from his duties, as the stressful nature of the job was impacting on him negatively.

This has not been an easy decision, but for the past few months the stressful nature of the job has caused me to re-evaluate both my position at the station and my life choices. I’ve been stressed and unwell for some time and I’ve made this decision in my own best interests and that of the station,” commented Maggs at the time.

