JMPD intensifies war on drunk driving with 112 arrests in Johannesburg operation

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has launched a robust initiative aimed at enhancing road safety, resulting in the arrest of 112 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol. This concerted operation, which took place from March 31 to April 6, reflects the JMPD's ongoing commitment to reducing the alarming incidents of drunk driving throughout the city.

These significant arrests were not merely a stroke of luck but rather stemmed from targeted operations designed to curb alcohol-related offences. The proactive response of JMPD officers to reported accidents and public complaints concerning alcohol-impaired drivers has been central to this effort. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla highlighted the department's unwavering dedication to the safety of all road users. "The JMPD remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and will continue to intensify efforts to identify and apprehend individuals who endanger themselves and others by driving under the influence of alcohol. "All arrested individuals will face the full might of the law," Fihla said.

@lungsta_ngongoma IOL News ♬ original sound - Lungsta_Ngongoma Newly appointed JMPD Chief of Police, Patrick Jaca reinforced this message, stating, "These arrests send a clear message that drunk driving will not be tolerated in Johannesburg." He emphasised the hard work of his officers in ensuring safer roads for everyone.

"We urge all motorists to refrain from drinking and driving. Plan ahead, use public transport, or arrange for a designated driver. The consequences of drunk driving can be devastating, leading to serious injuries or even fatalities," Jaca added. As part of the JMPD’s broader strategy, Jaca also mentioned the introduction of awareness campaigns aimed at educating the community about road regulations and the dangers of alcohol abuse. He encouraged locals to utilise alternatives such as ride-sharing services to prevent driving when intoxicated. "We encourage that people must use alternatives like Ubers to avoid driving when they are intoxicated," Jaca stressed.