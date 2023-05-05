JOB ALERT: Bolt looking to employ more women in tech

Durban - Mobile platform Bolt is giving South African women the opportunity to join the company through a six-month internship programme aimed at bridging the gender gap in the technology field. Successful applicants will start their internship in July and be placed into one of five fields, namely operations, public relations, marketing, public policy, and Bolt food.

A Global Gender Gap report by the World Economic Forum indicates that women in the technology field are still under-represented and Bolt believes it can help shift this paradigm. According to Bolt, this will allow the company to be part of solutions that change how people “commute from A to B and order food”. Tafadzwa Samushonga, Bolt Food country manager, said she was excited to see other young women walk a similar journey to hers.

“As at 2022, women held only 26.7% of technology jobs. Compared to entry-level roles, top management positions have an even lower representation of women. We want to drive change and support women entering the tech industry,” Samushonga said. Applications for the internship programme close on June 2, 2023. Interested applicants can fill out this form and submit their CV.

Selected applicants will also have to submit a video of themselves responding to a case study in less than two minutes. Encouraging young women to apply for an internship, Mimi Ampofo, an actuarial science graduate, said she started off as an intern and was then offered a full-time job. Mimi Ampofo. Picture: Supplied “It’s not about being perfect or knowing it all. It’s about making an effort, taking things one day at a time, and adding value to yourself. Many girls have done it, and I believe you can, too,” Ampofo said.