Joburg Arts Gallery set for rejuvenation: A new era for cultural heritage

The City of Johannesburg’s Arts Gallery (JAG) looks set to be rejuvenated following years of neglect. The municipality’s agreement for the temporary relocation of JAG comes after JAG proposed its reimagining with the hope of discussing new business models for JAG next month.

"Agreements for the temporary relocation are on track. To be finalised by 30 April 2025. Updates will follow once logistics are confirmed," the municipality noted this week. It said this was part of integration with inner city interventions. "JAG's proposed works are part of broader inner-city revitalisation efforts, including the Jack Mencer taxi rank and Joubert Park," reads the proposal. According to the city, its current activities have been allocated funds for restoring 24 water-damaged artworks.

According to the municipality, progress on the JAG rejuvenation project now awaits approval from heritage authorities. The JAG was closed after being neglected by its owners, the City of Johannesburg, as custodian of the Johannesburg Art Gallery (JAG) and its collection, and it has announced plans to restore this cultural landmark for its residents. The municipality announced earlier this month that mayor Dada Morero convened a meeting with the JAG committee, launching structured engagements with government bodies, civil society, artists, ward representatives and the public.

"These discussions aim to incorporate diverse expertise into the restoration plan, ensuring the best outcome for JAG and the city," the council stated. The municipality insists that it has plans that were presented to the ward councillor, its community development department and other departments. Further public meetings will be scheduled in collaboration with the local structures to engage residents citywide and last month a stakeholder meeting brought together civil society, heritage organisations, artists, and interested parties.