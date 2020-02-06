The project is aimed at enhancing road infrastructure around the City, especially following the recent heavy rains in Joburg, which has caused damage to some of the roads. The campaign initially began on January 28 with March 28 being the estimated completion date.
The campaign launch was held at the Region E customer service centre in Sandton.
JRA head of infrastructure Siyabonga Ngenu said: “Remember some of these roads are old and over the past few months we’ve experienced heavy rains so it is very important that we attend to them, which will also make the lives of motorists easier,” he said.
He urged motorists to claim from the City should their cars get damaged.