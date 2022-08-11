Joburg residents gutted after popular takeaway, Solly’s Corner, burns down

Durban - A popular fast food takeaway in Fordsburg in Johannesburg - Solly’s Corner, has burnt down. Solly’s Corner, a landmark in the Fordsburg community with roots stretching back decades, burnt down on Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisement

The shop was known for making the “best” fried chips. No injuries were reported, according to emergency services. The store was located at the corner of Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) and Central Road.

Bystanders outside Solly’s Corner on Tuesday evening, when the fire broke out. Image: Facebook Community groups. Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said two fire engines responded to the blaze between 6pm and 7pm on Tuesday evening. “We responded to the fire incident last night (Tuesday) between 6 and 7 in the evening. There were no injuries which were reported during this fire incident. Some patients were treated for smoke inhalation by private ambulance services which were on site. “The cause of the fire is still subject to investigation,” Mulaudzi told IOL.

Story continues below Advertisement

A video of the fire that broke out inside Sollys Corner, a popular takeaway in Fordsburg, Johannesburg. The fire broke out in Tuesday evening.



Video: Supplied. @IOL pic.twitter.com/Teu2ESXVrT — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) August 11, 2022 IOL reached out to the owner Yunus Akhalwaya shortly after hearing about the incident, who told us that they were busy with the clean up operations. IOL will be in contact with them to find out if the store is going to be rebuilt. From the images that surfaced online, the entire store appeared to have been gutted during the blaze.

Story continues below Advertisement

The news of the fire at Solly’s came as a shock for the surrounding community members, who have enjoyed their food for decades. Residents who read about the news online, shared their heartfelt comments on the role Solly’s Corner played in the community. Muhammed Mia said it was one of the oldest takeaways in the area.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The food was great, catering for the community for almost 50 years in that same location. It was one of the oldest takeaways in the area,” Mia told IOL. “A great loss to the entire community and the family, an important landmark of South Africa, lots of history and memories have been lost. It has left a legacy to all that know Sollys Corner. A history of photos are up on all walls, all shattered now. May the Almighty replace them for what they have lost,” said Faried Salojee. Umesh Patel said: “This corner brings back a lot of good memories from the '70s. Grew up eating Solly’s Corner special. Sad to see it down to ashes. Hope nobody was hurt.”