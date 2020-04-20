Join IOL's general knowledge quiz at 7.30pm tonight

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



The quiz, hosted by Alan Milne, takes place live at 7.30pm on Monday on IOL's YouTube channel .

So grab your lockdown housemates or go it alone and come test your general knowledge with us while having loads of fun. Cape Town - It's Day 25 of lockdown and while you're staying home and staying safe, exercise your brain and sharpen your wits by joining IOL's virtual "pub" quiz.





The best thing is you can shout out the answers without another team stealing them.





Chat to Alan live during the quiz and let him know you are there and how your team is faring.





Good luck and may the best lockdown house win!





PLAY ALONG WITH LAST WEEK'S QUIZ:





Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share