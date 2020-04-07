Join IOL's virtual 'pub' quiz at 7.30pm tonight

The quiz, hosted by Alan Milne, takes place live at 7.30pm on Friday on IOL's YouTube channel .

So grab your lockdown housemates or go it alone, pour a drink (if you still have any left), and come test your general knowledge with us. Cape Town - It's Good Friday and Day 15 of lockdown, time to sharpen your wits just a little by joining IOL's virtual "pub" quiz?





The best thing is you can shout out the answers without another team stealing them.





Chat to Alan live during the quiz and let him know you are there and how your team is faring, but please don't add any answers.





Good luck and may the best house win!





IOL