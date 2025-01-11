Joint task force established to combat construction crime in South Africa

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson said a significant outcome of the Summit on Crime-Free Construction Sites was the agreement to enhance security on construction sites through a joint task force and a data-driven approach to crime management. This was revealed in a written parliamentary response by the minister to the IFP’s Siphosethu Ngcobo.

Ngcobo, who is a member of the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, asked Minister Macpherson what the details of the agreements made by the parties involved are in addressing this issue and what the cost to the government would be? The summit was held at the Durban International Convention Centre and organised by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) in November to address construction-related security issues. The construction mafia uses tactics such as extortion, intimidation, violence, and sabotage against contractors in both the public and private sectors.

According to reports from 2019 to November 2024, the construction mafia disrupted more than 180 projects worth R63 billion. In the preamble to his question, Ngcobo stated that the department, in collaboration with SAPS, the Construction Industry Development Board, and security companies, addressed the growing concerns surrounding safety, the construction mafia, security, and other criminal activity on construction sites, as well as to promote practical solutions for building crime-free environments within the construction industry. In response, Macpherson said the agreements arising from the Construction Summit were tabled in the form of a Declaration of Intent, which was endorsed by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, the Department of Police, and National Treasury.

He stated that this initiative is referred to as the Durban Declaration of Crime-Free Construction Sites. In terms of the declaration, the minister said the participants of the summit committed to adopting a multifaceted approach involving policy reform, enhanced security measures, community engagement, development of the emerging sector, and sustained collaboration between stakeholders. Macpherson said participants pledged their commitment across the following key areas: Legislation and Policy: Law and Order: Social Facilitation: Construction Industry Pathway to Success for the Emerging Sector: Stakeholder Collaboration: Macpherson said a significant outcome of the summit was the agreement to enhance security on construction sites through a joint task force between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and private security providers.

He said this partnership is designed to ensure a coordinated and proactive approach to crime prevention. “The task force will focus on safeguarding construction projects from criminal activities such as extortion, vandalism, and theft. Additionally, a data-driven approach to crime management was emphasised, including the use of predictive analytics to identify and prevent potential criminal incidents before they occur,” he said, adding that this strategy will help law enforcement respond more effectively and swiftly to threats. Macpherson said by integrating community involvement, safety, and security into every aspect of the construction delivery process, the summit has set the stage for a more resilient, crime-free industry that contributes to South Africa’s national development goals.

He noted that there are initiatives between the SAPS and the private security industry to address extortion on construction sites. “The costs to the government will be determined through the SAPS process. These include enhancing security on construction sites through a joint task force between SAPS and private security providers. This partnership is designed to ensure a coordinated and proactive approach to crime prevention. The task force will focus on safeguarding construction projects from criminal activities such as extortion, vandalism, and theft,” said Macpherson. Ngcobo further questioned whether a tender process will be conducted to identify which security companies offer the best value for money in addressing the crisis.