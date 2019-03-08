File picture: Henk Kruger/ANA

Johannesburg - Students struggling to pay tertiary fees or settle student debt will receive a helping hand with music streaming app Joox's new student campaign. The newly-launched campaign, geared towards the youth, will see South African students stand a chance to win up to R50 000 that will go towards their tuition fees.

The substantial amount of money will provide the winning student an opportunity to further their education or pay off current student debt.

Speaking of the campaign was Tencent Africa COO Milton Smith, who explained the company's decision to embark on the campaign.

Tencent is the company operating Joox.

"Joox's student campaign is a way of giving back to students around the country. The most important topic right now for students is fees and the connect with Joox, being a music streaming app, is all students listen to music, whether it's with their friends, alone, whether they are studying.

"For us it was a very natural fit and a small way for us to give back," he said.

He further explained that being new in the country, Joox having being introduced to the SA market two years ago, the company saw this as a relevant way to get involved with students.

He added that while the campaign was in its inaugural year, there were hopes to grow it depending on how students reacted to it.

"With this particular campaign, we're trying to do something fun and interactive with a great prize for the students... we'll take direction from them with regards to whether they like or not. Like we said, this is something we'd like to do this on an annual basis," he said.

The competition is open to all full-time South African students over the age of 18 and will run until March 15, 2019.