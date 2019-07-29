Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli at the High Court in Johannesburg for his fraud and perjury case. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - Reading of the lengthy judgment in the former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli’s matter that involves alleged intimidation, kidnapping and assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm began on Monday at the South Gauteng High Court. Mdluli. who was smartly dressed in a powder blue suit, is jointly charged with Mthembeni Mthunzi for the crimes allegedly committed as far back as 1999.

Understandably, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng spent the whole day going through numerous witness testimonies.

Both accused face allegations that some two decades ago they intimidated, assaulted and kidnapped Mdluli's love rival Oupa Ramogibe.

The pair also allegedly assaulted Alice Manana, a friend of Tshidi Buthelezi - who was Mdluli's customary wife.

Ramogibe and Buthelezi secretly married in July, 1998. A year later Ramogibe was shot dead.

However, charges of murder against Mdluli and Mthunzi were withdrawn.

The remaining cases against the accused have dragged on for years. During that time Buthelezi succumbed to an illness. She died in 2003.

On Monday Mdluli remained fixated on the judge as he read witness testimonies. The former intelligence boss has also been accused of sabotaging investigations into the crimes.

Both accused, Mdluli and Mthunzi, have pleaded not guilty to all the charges they face.

Judge Mokgoatlheng - a former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker - is expected to conclude his judgment on Tuesday.

African News Agency (ANA)