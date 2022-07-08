July Unrest: Five pictures we’ll never forget.... including that TV that couldn’t fit in a Corolla

Durban: In the midst of the fear there were definitely lighter moments that were shared on social media. Here are some of the pictures that went viral. 1. The cake eater

Story continues below Advertisement

A video of a man biting out a whole cake at a supermarket during an alleged looting spree went viral on social media. The man, seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, does not appear concerned that he is being recorded. A number of memes were made after the incident.

It is unclear if the man was ever identified and charged. 2. The flat screen TV that just wouldn’t fit in a Toyota Dubbed the worst looter by social media users, the person trying to fit a flat-screen television into the back seat of his Toyota Corolla had South Africans shaking their heads.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dubbed the worst looter, a man was seen trying to fit a flat screen into the backseat of his car. The incident took place in the Pietermaritzburg area. However, during the looting, people wasted no time carrying items on their heads. 3. The alleged Woolworths looter

Story continues below Advertisement

Lest we forget Mbuso Moloi, who faces charges of theft and public violence for allegedly looting a basket of goods from Woolworths during the arrest. A video of Moloi holding a basket of Woolies goods and then jumping into his Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe went viral. Mbuso Moloi, the 30-year-old Durban North man who was caught on video allegedly looting a basket of goods from Woolworths in Glenwood. Moloi was soon identified and is currently out on R5000 bail.

Story continues below Advertisement

His car has also been seized by the AFU. 4. The famous looted blue couch The two people resting on The San Pablo on the roadside is something we won’t forget.

The leather beauty worth almost R70k was looted from Leather Gallery’s Springfield store. The two people perched on the famous blue couch on a roadside in Durban. Pictures of the couch went viral as the owners appealed for help in finding the couch. The search ended on Quarry Road West Informal Settlement towards the end of the July.

The couch, which was restored, was so famous that it was put on tour, and people were allowed to take pictures with it. It will soon go on auction. 5. Looting a mattress