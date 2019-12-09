File picture: Antoine de Ras/Independent Media.

Johannesburg - Barely hours after announcing the continuation of Stage 2 load shedding on Monday, Eskom has confirmed that this will move to Stage 4 from 10am until 11pm. The embattled power utility had earlier announced it would continue with stage 2 load shedding from Sunday until 11pm on Monday.

The entity also said the probability of load shedding remained high for the week as a result of a shortage of capacity.

In a tweet on Monday, however, Eskom confirmed that Stage 2 load shedding would move to stage 4 "due to additional loss of units at our power stations.