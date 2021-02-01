JUST IN: Ramaphosa lifts alcohol ban

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol after the country recorded the lowest daily increase in infections on Monday. On Monday, Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the latest developments in the country in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Ramaphosa placed the country on an adjusted level 3 lockdown. As part of the regulations, he announced the ban on alcohol sales from retail outlets, on-site consumption and consumption of alcohol in public spaces, including parks and beaches. Nightclubs and businesses engaged in the sale and transportation of liquor were not allowed to operate. This led to a widespread outcry from many quarters, including the alcohol sector, which revealed massive losses in revenue as a result of the ban.

Last week, the Beer Association of SA announced that according to its Craft Brewers Association of SA, the ban has had a devastating impact on small business. A survey revealed that more than 50% of craft brewers had to shut down permanently while a large majority had to destroy stock due to expiration dates.

SA Breweries also challenged the ban in court.

Despite the uproar, the country's medical fraternity welcomed the booze ban, adding that it lessened the pressure on an already heavily-burdened hospital system.

On New Year's Day, a photograph of an empty trauma unit at Gauteng's Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital bore testimony to how the alcohol ban significantly impacted on trauma cases.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, South Africa has more than 1.4 million Covid-19 cases. The death toll stands at just over 44 000 with a recovery rate of almost 90%.

IOL