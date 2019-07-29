Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. Photograph: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will on Wednesday provide legal advice to members of the public at the Legal Aid Advice Line in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Spokesperson for the ministry, Chrispin Phiri, said the justice minister's move to provide legal advice at the Legal Aid Advice Line form part of "Mandela Month" commemorations.

"Most importantly he seeks to encourage members of the public to use Legal Aid South Africa's legal services, which are available at no cost," said Phiri in a statement released on Monday.

Earlier this month, while tabling his department's budget vote, Lamola said Legal Aid South Africa continues to do sterling work in ensuring access to justice and safeguarding the right to a fair trial by people who are indigent and unable to purchase legal services.

"It is envisaged that the minister will also interact with Legal Aid South Africa staff on challenges they encounter while executing their daily tasks and conclude his visit by undertaking a walkabout to identify opportunities for modernisation initiatives," said Phiri.

Phiri said members of the public are encouraged to call 0800 110 110 or send a please call me on 079 835 7179 to interact with the minister.

African News Agency (ANA)