Justice Ministry and NPA condemn alleged plot against Deputy President Paul Mashatile

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have slammed reports of a plot against Deputy President Paul Mashatile. An article published by Sunday World claimed that Mashatile had received a tip-off of two cabinet ministers and an NPA official plotting against him.

The story is based on a WhatsApp conversation purportedly between the NPA’s Director of Public Prosecutions: North West, Dr Rachel Makhari and two cabinet ministers. The article goes on to allege that, according to WhatsApp messages, Mashatile is to be charged with perjury relating to a case opened against him by a group of African National Congress (ANC) members in the North West. Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi condemned what she called the spread of "fake news".

The WhatsApp chat at the centre of the article by Sunday World. The WhatsApp chat at the centre of the article by Sunday World. "This is part of an orchestrated campaign, through certain unethical sections of the media, which seeks to tarnish the image of the Minister. Recently there has been a number of attacks, political and personal, directed at Minister Kubayi, and it has become quite clear that there are people who will stop at nothing to soil her name and reputation. The Minister views this deliberate disinformation as a direct attack on the stability of both the government and the justice system," the ministry said. She has since opened a case of fraud, obstruction of justice, impersonation, cybercrime, defamation, and crimen injuria at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, at Pretoria's Brooklyn police station. The Minister is calling on anyone who has information of wrongdoing or abuse of position or any other information that can assist the authorities to solve this matter to come forward.