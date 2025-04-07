JusticeforCwecwe | Police minister clarifies statements on Matatiele case

In an ongoing investigation into the rape of a seven-year-old girl at an Eastern Cape school, the South African Police Service said DNA tests discussed in a media briefing by Minister Senzo Mchunu on Friday, pertained to the rape victim and not any of the accused. Responding to claims and allegations on social media, Ministry spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, explained that Mchunu did not make any statements that the DNA of the principal of Bergview College had been taken but, based on the initial report received, said he was among those suspected.

"He further said that DNA tests had been conducted without providing any specifics - these tests were in respect of the minor," Mogotsi added. "The Minister gave a comprehensive briefing on Friday, to take the nation into confidence on the investigation, wherein he mentioned that three persons of interest had been identified, and their samples taken for DNA analysis. The Major-General deployed to ensure a thorough investigation is working diligently to ensure that all relevant evidence is carefully examined," she said. Social media users labelled Mchunu a 'liar', alleging that he was dishonest during the briefing about the DNA samples taken.

The girl, known as "Cwecwe" was raped in October last year. According to police, a case was opened on October 16, 2024 after the girl underwent a medical examination. Police revealed that based on what was contained in the docket at that time, the Senior State Prosecutor declined to prosecute, citing insufficient evidence as the reason; this was on in November 2024.